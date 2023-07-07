Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash with semi near Gladstone, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a crash on Highway 16 near Gladstone, Man., police say.

RCMP from the Neepawa detachment were called to the scene of the collision Thursday morning, and determined that an SUV, being driven by the victim, was travelling west when it veered into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a semi.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her 18-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The semi driver, 63, from Plumas, Man., wasn’t injured in the incident.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.