Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police lay charges in connection with Regina’s first 2023 homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 12:14 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Two Regina men are charged in connection in the death of 36-year-old Patrick Badger who was the city's first homicide of 2023. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Regina men were charged with second-degree murder in connection to Regina’s first homicide of 2023.

In a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Garnet Street for a report of an injured person on Feb. 9, 2023, at approximately 11:55 a.m. Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Badger of Regina and notified his next of kin.

“Information received was that a male was the victim of an apparent overdose,” the release read. “Police and EMS arrived and attended to the male. At approximately 12 p.m., EMS pronounced the male deceased, beginning a death investigation.”

RPS stated as the investigation continued, the death was determined to be a homicide by the RPS Major Crimes Unit.

Charged are 46-year-old Peter Anthony Sheepskin and 25-year-old Darien Toto. They each made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigation in Regina trailer court draws mixed reaction from residents'
Homicide investigation in Regina trailer court draws mixed reaction from residents
Saskatchewan NewsHomicideRegina NewsSecond Degree MurderRegina Police ServiceChargesDeath Investigationregina homicidereported overdose
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content