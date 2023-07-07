Police lay charges in connection with Regina’s first 2023 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two Regina men were charged with second-degree murder in connection to Regina’s first homicide of 2023.

In a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Garnet Street for a report of an injured person on Feb. 9, 2023, at approximately 11:55 a.m. Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Badger of Regina and notified his next of kin.

“Information received was that a male was the victim of an apparent overdose,” the release read. “Police and EMS arrived and attended to the male. At approximately 12 p.m., EMS pronounced the male deceased, beginning a death investigation.”

RPS stated as the investigation continued, the death was determined to be a homicide by the RPS Major Crimes Unit.

Charged are 46-year-old Peter Anthony Sheepskin and 25-year-old Darien Toto. They each made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

