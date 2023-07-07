Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario Power Generation and province plan 3 more small modular reactors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2023 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'How’s Ontario’s power grid faring with the extreme heat?'
How’s Ontario’s power grid faring with the extreme heat?
WATCH ABOVE: How’s Ontario’s power grid faring with the extreme heat?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Power Generation and the province are planning three more small modular reactors at the site of the Darlington nuclear power plant.

One SMR is already being built there, with construction of the first unit set to be complete by 2028.

OPG president Ken Hartwick says the planned fleet of SMRs would produce 1,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power the equivalent of 1.2 million homes by the mid-2030s.

That is around when rising electricity demand is projected to surpass supply by about 5,000 megawatts and Energy Minister Todd Smith has made a number of recent announcements aimed at closing that gap, including a new, large-scale nuclear plant at Bruce Power on Lake Huron.

Trending Now

Smith says it is part of Ontario’s plan to meet electricity demand with emissions-free power, though some critics have warned about relying on SMRs as a relatively untested power source. Small modular reactors use similar technology to traditional nuclear power plants, but they are much smaller.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
OntarioOntario politicsOntario governmentFord governmentOntario Power GenerationOPGOntario EnergyDarlingtonDarlington nuclear power plant
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content