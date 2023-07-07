Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

18-month-old dead after parents leave her in car after Fourth of July party, say police

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 12:51 pm
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds up the mugshots of Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33, who were charged with manslaughter in the death of their 18-month-old daughter after they allegedly left her in a car overnight. View image in full screen
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds up the mugshots of Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33, who were charged with manslaughter in the death of their 18-month-old daughter after they allegedly left her in a car overnight. Polk Country Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

NOTE: This article contains disturbing descriptions. Please read at your own discretion.

A mother and father in Florida have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after police say they left their 18-month-old child in a car overnight. An autopsy of the toddler found she died of hyperthermia, or overheating.

In a livestreamed press conference, the Polk Country Sheriff’s Office described the events that led up to the parents allegedly forgetting the 18-month-old in the car. (As of this writing, the parents have not made any public comment about the accusations.)

Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33, went to a Fourth of July party on Tuesday in Lakeland, Fla., with their three children, ages eight, six and 18 months. They didn’t arrive back at home until 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jazmine brought the two older children inside to give them something to eat before bringing them to bed, and she asked Joel to take the 18-month-old out of the car, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Story continues below advertisement

Joel, meanwhile, was unpacking the car and bringing trays of food inside. As he started doing this, Joel noticed the right rear door of their car was open. When he went back out again to gather more things, “he saw all four doors to the Hyundai Elantra closed, and assumed Jazmine had gotten the toddler out,” the sheriff’s office said.

Joel went inside where Jazmine was already in bed and fell asleep. He woke up around 10 a.m. for work and noticed an hour later that the 18-month-old was gone. After searching through the house, he went out to the car and found the toddler still strapped to her car seat, unresponsive.

More on World

The couple rushed her to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where attempts were made to cool her body down, but the 18-month-old was ultimately pronounced dead.

“When we started our investigation at like 2:30, 3 o’clock in the afternoon, after the life-saving measures, after the body being cooled down, the baby still had a core temperature of 104.4 degrees, and this was like three hours after the baby was taken out of the hot car,” Judd said.

The sheriff noted that the heat index was around 105 F that day and the car was parked outside, not in a garage, and not under any shade.

Trending Now

“It is brutally hot for everyone under the best of circumstances and then this child is shut in the car, obviously with no movement of air, with it becoming hotter and hotter and hotter as the morning went on,” Judd said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police reported that the parents were remorseful and admitted to drinking and using marijuana at the party the night before. Drug tests for both came back positive for alcohol and marijuana, and Joel also tested positive for meth.

They were arrested and transported to Polk Country Jail on Thursday. The couple’s two older children are staying with relatives while the Department of Child and Family Services conducts its own investigation.

“This child should have grown and flourished and grown up into a productive teenager and adult and now she won’t have the chance to do that,” Judd said, calling the case an example of “pure negligence.”

Click to play video: 'Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being forgotten in hot car'
Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being forgotten in hot car
FloridaHot CarFourth of JulyChild Dies In Hot Carhot car baby18-month-old dead left in car18-month-old dies in carbaby dies hot carchild dies hot carhot car childInfant dead hot carJazmine RondonJoel Rondon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content