Person receives treatment after being bit by rabid bat in Huron County

A person on the shores of Lake Huron received treatment after being bit by a rabid bat, according to Huron Perth Public Health.

The agency says the incident occurred in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, which is just north of Goderich.

The bat was sent for testing after it bit a person, becoming the first animal to test positive for rabies in the area in 2023, public health noted in a release.

It said the person who was bitten is getting rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, which will stop them from getting the disease.

“This latest positive result reminds us that rabies is present in Huron Perth,” said Dale Lyttle, senior public health inspector.

“If you are bitten or scratched by a bat, or if infectious material (such as saliva) from a bat gets into your eyes, nose, or an open wound, wash the affected area thoroughly and seek medical attention immediately.”

Rabies can be fatal to humans and other animals and is commonly spread by foxes, skunks, raccoons and bats.

Generally, humans can be infected by the saliva of animals through a scratch or a bite, but it could also occur if the saliva gets into a person’s orifices or an open wound like a cut.

Public health offered some steps for care if someone is scratched or bitten by an animal, including immediately washing with soap and water, seeking medical attention and calling public health.

The agency said people can bat-proof their house or cottage by caulking holes in the home’s exterior and making sure to tighten screens, cap chimneys and place draft guards under doors leading to the attic and outside.

Public health also says people should keep doors closed when going in and out, keep their pets’ vaccinations up-to-date, and to steer clear of animals they are not connected with.