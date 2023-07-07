Countdown begins in N.S. to North American Indigenous Games

Send this page to someone via email

More than 5,000 athletes from across North America are getting set to descend on Nova Scotia for the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

The Canoe Relay, a celebration of communities and athletes ahead of the Games, reached its conclusion in Halifax on Friday.

Over the last two months, the relays have been held in Mi’kmaq communities throughout Nova Scotia in anticipation of the main event, which runs July 15-23.

“The canoe represents all of the nations that are coming here,” said Fiona Kirkpatrick Parsons, chair of NAIG host society, “the First Nations, Metis, and Inuit peoples that are coming to gather here on Mi’kmaq territory.”

The Countdown is on to the North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia!

A water ceremony has also been held in each community.

“Water is sacred,” Kirkpatrick Parsons said.”I think that is pretty universal across most Indigenous cultures, it certainly is to Mi’kmaq people. And, of course, water is a mode of transportation.”

The games will bring together athletes from over 756 nations. NAIG is the largest sporting and cultural gathering of Indigenous People in North America.

Relay organizer Jesse Benjamin is happy for her two kids who will be participating.

“I am just over the moon excited for them, so I can’t wait to see them compete,” she said. “I can’t wait for them to be part of this. I can’t wait for them to just, you know, experience the opening ceremonies.”

Benjamin says it’s special for Nova Scotia to host the event as it allows parents and the communities to cheer on local youth.

Global News Morning Halifax: July 7

“If it was being held in B.C. or something, we might not have that opportunity,” she said. “Not everyone can afford to fly up there. So it’s right in our home here. We can go watch — and watch not only my own children — but try to get out to as many of the games and support all the community members.”

Athlete Taylor Duffy spoke at the relay to inspire Indigenous youth.

“For a lot of these kids, sport is the way out of their community,” he said. “It’s very hard living in an isolated community at times and there aren’t a lot of options. A lot of these kids look up to athletes and sports for help and guidance.”

The opening ceremony, which is sold out, will be held on July 1.