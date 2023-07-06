Menu

Canada

Kelowna RCMP seeking identity of man who ripped down trans flag

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 8:27 pm
A screenshot of the man jumping up and ripping down a trans flag that was on display in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery during Pride month. View image in full screen
A screenshot of the man jumping up and ripping down a trans flag that was on display in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery during Pride month. Kelowna RCMP
A man was caught on video ripping down a trans flag the day before Pride Month, and now Kelowna RCMP are hoping the public can help identify him.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, May 31, around 8:45 p.m., in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery.

According to police, the man, who was accompanied by a female carrying a white pizza box, walked directly to the gallery, jumped up and ripped down the flag.

A rainbow flag was also on display, but police say the man wasn’t able to leap high enough to grab and tear it down.

The male is described as being Caucasian and is 45 to 50 years old with a medium build. He is balding with some black and grey hair and was last seen wearing a pink pattered t-shirt, light-coloured shorts and brown slip-on shoes.

Kelowna RCMP seeking identity of man who ripped down trans flag - image View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP

On Thursday, police released images of the suspect, adding attempts to identify him so far have been unsuccessful.

RCMP are also looking to speak to the female who was walking him. She is described as being of Asian descent, 40 to 45 years old with a slender build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow summer dress and light-coloured sandals while also carrying a brown purse.

“We take these incidents seriously and are looking to hold those involved responsible,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“We will be investigating the mischief itself as well as the motivation behind it, keeping in mind that any crime motivated by hate, prejudice or bias can be considered an aggravating factor at sentencing.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-30510.

