Manitoba police watchdog investigates after man shot with stun gun dies in hospital

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who was shot by police with a stun gun in Winnipeg.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the man died in hospital Wednesday.

The agency says the man was injured when Winnipeg police officers found a stolen vehicle parked near a housing complex. They noticed a man in the vehicle and tried to arrest him.

The IIU says police used a stun gun on the man while attempting to take him into custody. It says the man became unresponsive and police took him to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was declared dead.