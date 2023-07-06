Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba police watchdog investigates after man shot with stun gun dies in hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 6:56 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who was shot by police with a stun gun in Winnipeg.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the man died in hospital Wednesday.

The agency says the man was injured when Winnipeg police officers found a stolen vehicle parked near a housing complex. They noticed a man in the vehicle and tried to arrest him.

The IIU says police used a stun gun on the man while attempting to take him into custody. It says the man became unresponsive and police took him to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Click to play video: 'FSIN Vice Chief demands justice, investigation for victim left brain-dead after going into medical distress following arrest'
FSIN Vice Chief demands justice, investigation for victim left brain-dead after going into medical distress following arrest
Advertisement
More on Canada
ManitobawinnipegPolice investigationIIUStun gunman shotTazermanitoba watchdog
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content