Phase 2 of Sainte-Catherine Street revamp begins in August

Just when everyone was enjoying Sainte-Catherine Street without orange cones, the City of Montreal says the iconic artery will soon again be under construction.

As of Aug. 7, the city will begin Phase 2 of its revamping of the Grande Damme de Montreal.

The city says they will do the work in stretches and will begin between Mansfield and Peel streets. They will then tackle work on Metcalfe Street.

The streets will feature wider sidewalks and more trees.

But not everyone is sure the gain is worth the pain.

“I don’t see a positive future. I don’t see a good two years, to be honest,” said Jay De Castro, Union’s store manager. Union is a retail store near the corner of Mansfield and Sainte-Catherine streets.

De Castro witnessed how tough it was for shopkeepers further east. Phase one started in 2018 from Mansfield East to Bleury streets.

2:12 Ste-Catherine Street merchants struggle amid construction

The area around Philipps Square was revamped during the three-year construction period, close to Fadi Assaleh’s jewelry store.

Assaleh says the stint nearly killed his business, but he’s happy they survived.

“It was worth it, it was worth it but it was tough,” Assaleh confessed.

He says the financial assistance offered by the city wasn’t enough and was too hard to navigate.

This time, officials say they have set up a program that will be easier to apply for. They will offer up to $40,000 and promise it will all be worth it.

“We have more people in the streets because the street is more attractive,” said Luc Rabouin, a member of the city’s executive committee.

The city will hold a Zoom meeting on July 19 for those who are concerned by the project and will answer any questions.

They expect Phase 2 to wrap up by 2025.

The third phase will tackle the rest of Sainte-Catherine – west to Atwater street.

Everything is set to wrap up by 2030 in what’s been hailed as a new dawn for the downtown core.