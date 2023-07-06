Petro-Points members’ contact information obtained by cyberattackers: Suncor

Send this page to someone via email

Suncor Energy Inc. says the cyberattack that affected the company’s Petro-Canada retail chain also resulted in the leakage of some customer data.

The Calgary-based energy company says the cybercriminals accessed the company’s Petro-Points rewards program and obtained members’ basic contact information.

Suncor says it is notifying Petro-Points members and privacy regulators, and will inform affected parties if it is determined that any additional information was obtained.

The company continues to investigate the cyberattack, which it says occurred on or about June 21.

The safety and reliability of Suncor’s oil and gas-producing field operations was unaffected.

Many Petro-Canada locations across the country were cash-only for several days last week due to the cybersecurity breach, and the company’s Petro-Points app, website and some car washes were also temporarily unavailable.