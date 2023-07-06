Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. weather: 4 heat records set on Wednesday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 3:32 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: July 5'
B.C. evening weather forecast: July 5
WATCH: Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has your Wednesday July 5, 2023 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In what will likely be the start of a trend this week, four areas across British Columbia set a daily heat record on Wednesday while a fifth tied its record.

Three of the five communities were in northern B.C., one was along the Sunshine Coast and the last was on Vancouver Island. Three of those areas eclipsed 30 C.

This week, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the low- to mid-30s for the Interior, with the Lower Mainland expecting temperatures in the mid-20s but up to 30 C inland.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 5'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 5

The national weather agency also has heat warnings in place for the Fraser Canyon, the Central Coast, the North Coast and Fort Nelson.

Story continues below advertisement

A special weather statement is in effect for Watson Lake due to the heat.

The following areas set or tied a daily maximum temperature record on July 5:

Burns Lake

  • New record: 29.7 C
  • Old record: 29.6 C, set in 2006

Comox

  • New record: 30.3 C
  • Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1922

Fort Nelson

  • New record: 31.7 C
  • Old record: 29.4 C, set in 1998
Trending Now

Fort St. John

  • Tied record of 27.2 C set in 1961

Sechelt

  • New record: 31.5 C
  • Old record: 31.4 C, set in 2015

Notably, the nation’s hot spot on Wednesday was Lytton at 36.3 C. But the Fraser Valley community fell short of breaking its daily heat record, which was listed at 36.7 C set in 2017.

More information about hourly weather conditions in B.C. is available online.

Click to play video: 'Temperatures expected to soar, heat warnings issued for 3 B.C. regions'
Temperatures expected to soar, heat warnings issued for 3 B.C. regions
BC weatherVancouver IslandBC InteriorSunshine CoastSecheltFort St. Johncomoxburns lakeTemperature RecordsHeat warningsFort NelsonHeat Recordsbc heat recordsdaily heat records
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content