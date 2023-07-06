N.B. man retires parents after $3 bet cashes out as $1.5 million win

Send this page to someone via email

Kelly Mountain’s father had a hard time believing him when he called to share the news that a $3 bet just turned his son into a millionaire.

“He didn’t think it was real,” he said.

Mountain, who’s from the small New Brunswick town of Grand Digue, became $1,533,377 richer after winning the progressive jackpot in an online Atlantic Lottery game, dubbed the “Powerbucks Wheel of Fortune Hawaiian Getaway.”

According to a release from the organization, the game offers players an opportunity to win one of two jackpots — a “powerbucks” jackpot of $1 million or a “progressive” jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows, which is dependent on how much money a user bets.

“Total bets of $3 or more are eligible for the Powerbucks Progressive,” the release said.

One of Mountain’s top priorities after collecting his earnings is ensuring his parents don’t need to work another day.

“It was a nice call to make to tell them they don’t have to worry about it anymore,” Mountain said. “I’ve always had a dream of being able to do that for them.”

“No one could believe it was legitimate until I explained that this was with Atlantic Lottery, not some random app that you don’t know.”

In addition to retiring his mother and father, Mountain plans on paying off some bills and completing several “bucket list” trips to Las Vegas and Norway alongside his family.

He said he enjoys playing Atlantic Lottery’s online casino games whenever he has some downtime but adheres to a budget of $50 a week.

“I keep my limits. It’s entertainment value for me,” Mountain said.

“Then, every once in a while, you win and feel good and get to treat yourself to something.”