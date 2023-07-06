Menu

Canada

Quebec social media influencer charged for simulating fake crimes for attention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 12:25 pm
Anthony Gagne was released after a court appearance and must abide by several conditions, including being banned from posting content for his roughly 500,000 followers on various social media platforms. View image in full screen
Anthony Gagne was released after a court appearance and must abide by several conditions, including being banned from posting content for his roughly 500,000 followers on various social media platforms. AP-file/The Canadian Press
Quebec police say they have arrested a social media influencer who allegedly committed fake crimes to gain popularity.

Police in Gatineau, Que., near Ottawa, say Anthony Gagné, 27, simulated crimes to attract police attention.

They say they launched an investigation in May after he allegedly drove a van with the words “free candy” printed on the side in an attempt to lure children.

Police say worried residents called 911.

Gatineau police say Gagné was charged Wednesday with attempted public mischief.

He was released after a court appearance and must abide by several conditions, including being banned from posting content for his roughly 500,000 followers on various social media platforms.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

