Health

Yukon, N.W.T. sign agreement in principle with Ottawa on health funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health funding offer: ‘A step in the right direction’'
Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health funding offer: ‘A step in the right direction’
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the premiers have agreed to accept the health-care funding deal offered to them by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, although they say it is far less than they had been asking for. “We believe it’s a step in the right direction,” Stefanson said in an interview with Global News on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg – Feb 13, 2023
Yukon has signed on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s health funding offer, which would see $380 million in federal funding delivered to the territory over 10 years.

News of that deal came less than half an hour after Northwest Territories announced its own agreement in principle with Ottawa, worth $361 over 10 years.

Both agreements include a boost to health-care transfers from the federal government, and $73-million for each territory focused on their specific concerns.

Click to play video: 'Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health funding offer'
Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health funding offer

Trudeau presented his offer to provincial and territorial premiers in February as local politicians, doctors, nurses and health advocates raised concerns about a national health-care crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Nunavut and Quebec are now the only provincial and territorial governments without a new health agreement.

In exchange for the funds, provinces and territories have committed to develop a three-year plan with targets and timelines for improving health care in their jurisdictions.

As part of the deal, both Northwest Territories and Yukon will see an immediate one-time top up of $2 million that is intended to address urgent needs in the health-care system.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

