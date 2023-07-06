Canada’s wildfires now need ‘unprecedented’ international aid to fight

Send this page to someone via email

Canada needs an “unprecedented level of international support” to fight wildfires that have so far burned more than eight million hectares of land, officials say.

Government officials sounded the alarm Thursday as they warned Canada’s fire season is still far from over, with projections showing potential for higher-than-normal fire activity right across the country in July and August.

Conditions are being driven by drought and above-normal temperatures, they said in a presentation to reporters. Fires are burning across the nation, which is also unprecedented, they added.

“An unprecedented level of international support” is required, officials said.

“The firefighting effort has now truly become a global effort.”

The wildfires have burned a record number of land this year – roughly 8.8 million hectares of land.

The previous record was set in 1989, when 7.6 million hectares were burned. Canada’s fire season historically runs between April and September, but officials warn that in many parts of the country, fire seasons are starting earlier and are becoming longer.

As of Thursday, 639 fires were currently burning with 351 of them considered “out of control.” To date, 3,412 fires have burned, forcing 155,856 Canadians from their homes.

The 10-year average for wildfires is 2,751.

Officials said work is ongoing to find other international partners to help fight the wildfires. Right now, 1,765 firefighter personnel from around the world are in Canada battling the blazes. To date, 3,258 international personnel from 11 countries across six continents have been in the nation to fight the fires.

The government also announced Thursday it signed an agreement with Portugal on wildfire assistance; it reached a similar deal with the United States on June 23.

Domestically, 3,790 provincial firefighters are at work across the country. They’ve received support from the Canadian Armed Forces, which has been assisting with firefighting activities, planning and coordination of airlifts.

Officials said the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre has coordinated the movement of more than 17,000 pieces of equipment between provinces and territories, provinces have been assisting with air evacuations and municipalities have hosted many evacuees.