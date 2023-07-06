Manitoba announces $10 million in safety measures for downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is hoping to tackle violent crime in downtown Winnipeg with the announcement of new safety measures, to the tune of $10 million over two years.

Premier Heather Stefanson — alongside justice minister Kelvin Goertzen, Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham, Chief Danny Smyth of the Winnipeg Police Service, and other officials — announced the package Thursday morning.

The plan includes the addition of 24 new downtown-based officers, enhanced lighting in the area, the addition of 75 new CCTV cameras, and a centralized crime prevention hub.

The province also intends to use the funding for more police vehicles in the downtown area, as well as the development of an integrated network with the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP).

Gillingham said the new funding will help to revitalize the downtown, an ongoing goal of City Hall.

“Revitalizing our downtown begins with rebuilding confidence among those who live, work, and shop in the area, and today’s announcement will be a significant step towards that,” Gillingham said.

“Building a stronger partnership between police, DCSP, and other agencies is an important part of a multipronged strategy that includes housing, transit, recreation, greenspace, and small business. Our vision is to foster a thriving downtown community that is filled with people day and night.”

View image in full screen Downtown Winnipeg as seen from The Forks. Global News / Sam Thompson

According to recent statistics from Winnipeg police, crime in the city center continues to grow, with a 25.6 per cent increase in year-over-year crime, with violent crime alone increasing by 19.2 per cent.

Smyth said the downtown “is recovering”, but that police resources are needed to ensure that goal is achieved.

“Safety and security in public spaces is paramount to that recovery,” said Smyth in a statement.

“The Winnipeg Police Service has a significant role in the delivery of services that ensures the safety of all who live and work downtown, and those who visit the sports, hospitality and entertainment district for leisure and entertainment.

“Together we can deliver a more co-ordinated and comprehensive service that ensures the right resources are deployed at the right time.”