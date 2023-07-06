Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba announces $10 million in safety measures for downtown Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 10:44 am
Premier Heather Stefanson, flanked by mayor Scott Gillingham and justice minister Kelvin Goertzen, speaks to media Thursday. View image in full screen
Premier Heather Stefanson, flanked by mayor Scott Gillingham and justice minister Kelvin Goertzen, speaks to media Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is hoping to tackle violent crime in downtown Winnipeg with the announcement of new safety measures, to the tune of $10 million over two years.

Premier Heather Stefanson — alongside justice minister Kelvin Goertzen, Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham, Chief Danny Smyth of the Winnipeg Police Service, and other officials — announced the package Thursday morning.

The plan includes the addition of 24 new downtown-based officers, enhanced lighting in the area, the addition of 75 new CCTV cameras, and a centralized crime prevention hub.

The province also intends to use the funding for more police vehicles in the downtown area, as well as the development of an integrated network with the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP).

Gillingham said the new funding will help to revitalize the downtown, an ongoing goal of City Hall.

Story continues below advertisement

“Revitalizing our downtown begins with rebuilding confidence among those who live, work, and shop in the area, and today’s announcement will be a significant step towards that,” Gillingham said.

“Building a stronger partnership between police, DCSP, and other agencies is an important part of a multipronged strategy that includes housing, transit, recreation, greenspace, and small business. Our vision is to foster a thriving downtown community that is filled with people day and night.”

Downtown Winnipeg as seen from The Forks. View image in full screen
Downtown Winnipeg as seen from The Forks. Global News / Sam Thompson

According to recent statistics from Winnipeg police, crime in the city center continues to grow, with a 25.6 per cent increase in year-over-year crime, with violent crime alone increasing by 19.2 per cent.

Trending Now

Smyth said the downtown “is recovering”, but that police resources are needed to ensure that goal is achieved.
“Safety and security in public spaces is paramount to that recovery,” said Smyth in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Winnipeg Police Service has a significant role in the delivery of services that ensures the safety of all who live and work downtown, and those who visit the sports, hospitality and entertainment district for leisure and entertainment.

“Together we can deliver a more co-ordinated and comprehensive service that ensures the right resources are deployed at the right time.”

Click to play video: 'Downtown safety update'
Downtown safety update
Winnipeg Police ServiceCity of WinnipegProvince of ManitobaDowntown WinnipegHeather StefansonScott GillinghamDanny SmythDowntown Safety
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content