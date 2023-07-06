Ferry between N.S. and P.E.I. unavailable over weekend, stalled by mechanical problem

Send this page to someone via email

The company that operates the ferry between Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island says the MV Confederation will be out of service this weekend.

The ferry had been pulled offline Sunday during the region’s busy tourism season because of a mechanical breakdown after a two-week absence.

A news release from Northumberland Ferries says the mechanical issue plaguing the vessel is expected to be resolved over the weekend, with the required parts set to arrive Saturday.

The company says the repairs will be expedited and followed by extensive testing, adding that the vessel should be back in the water by early next week.

It says a second vessel is scheduled to be in service by the middle of this month.

The ferry company says it understands the frustration of people who are experiencing the major inconvenience during peak tourism season in Atlantic Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.