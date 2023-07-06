Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Ferry between N.S. and P.E.I. unavailable over weekend, stalled by mechanical problem

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 10:22 am
A woman checks her smartphone while aboard the MV Confederation ferry as it crosses the Northumberland Straight between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia on August 26, 2017. View image in full screen
A woman checks her smartphone while aboard the MV Confederation ferry as it crosses the Northumberland Straight between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia on August 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart
The company that operates the ferry between Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island says the MV Confederation will be out of service this weekend.

The ferry had been pulled offline Sunday during the region’s busy tourism season because of a mechanical breakdown after a two-week absence.

A news release from Northumberland Ferries says the mechanical issue plaguing the vessel is expected to be resolved over the weekend, with the required parts set to arrive Saturday.

The company says the repairs will be expedited and followed by extensive testing, adding that the vessel should be back in the water by early next week.

It says a second vessel is scheduled to be in service by the middle of this month.

The ferry company says it understands the frustration of people who are experiencing the major inconvenience during peak tourism season in Atlantic Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.

TransportationferryNorthumberland FerriesNova Scotia FerryNova Scotia-pei FerryPei FerryMV Confederation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

