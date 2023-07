Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they arrested a woman wanted for murder.

Fantasia Prince, 26, of Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the June 29 homicide of a 24-year-old woman at Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation.

Update- Fantasia Prince has been arrested. The #rcmpmb thanks the public and the media for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/OnARJfJvCo — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 6, 2023

Police said Thursday that Prince, who was also wanted on other outstanding warrants, is safely in custody.