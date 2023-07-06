Woman in her 70s seriously injured in 2-car crash in Oshawa

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police say a woman in her 70s has critical injuries after a two-car collision in Oshawa on Wednesday.

The crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. at Columbus Road East, between Simcoe Street and Thornton Road.

Emergency crews responded and police said a woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical condition.

Ornge air ambulance told Global News it airlifted a woman in her 70s from Oshawa airport to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto following a head-on collision.

The person in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.