Winnipeg Jets agree to terms with Dylan Samberg on 2-year deal

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg went into the off-season eligible for arbitration but elected to forego that process by signing a two-year contract extension with the hockey club, for an average annual value of US$1.4 million.

Samby's here for 2️⃣ more years!! The #NHLJets have signed Dylan Samberg to a two-year, $1.4M AAV contract! pic.twitter.com/R09O1EsQG8 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 5, 2023

While Samberg inked his deal, teammates Morgan Barron and Gabe Vilardi rejected the Jets’ qualifying offer tendered just ahead of last week’s deadline – electing for arbitration instead.

The two Winnipeg forwards are among 22 NHL players who have decided to go that route. Arbitration cases will be held between July 20 and Aug. 4. Teams and players can still reach agreement on new contracts before their case is scheduled to be heard though, and even during the hearing itself.

Samberg scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in 63 games in his first full season as an NHLer. The 24-year-old Minnesotan also had a goal and three assists in 10 games for Team USA at the 2023 Men’s World Hockey Championships.

Winnipeg restricted free agent defencemen Logan Stanley and Declan Chisholm are also arbitration-eligible but did not take that route; both have been tendered qualifying offers.