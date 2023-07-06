Menu

Canada

Wellington museum seeks vendors for Christmas market

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 6, 2023 5:00 am
Inside the Christmas Market at the Wellington County Museum and Archives. View image in full screen
Inside the Christmas Market at the Wellington County Museum and Archives. WCMA/submitted
It may not look or feel like it outside, but the Wellington County Museum and Archives are talking about Christmas.

In particular, the museum is seeking vendors interested in taking part in the third annual Christmas Market that is happening in December.

“We take pretty much the entire summer to figure out which vendors are going to be able to set up at the museum for two days,” said Katie Clarke, WCMA museum programming supervisor. “It takes quite a while to organize the entire event.”

The Christmas Market features dozens of local businesses selling everything from food to crafts. There is also live entertainment and plenty of family activities.

“We really want to encourage local businesses and local crafters, to give them a foundation, and give them a platform to sell their goods,” Clarke said. “It doesn’t have to be specific like Christmas ornaments, it can be pretty much anything that you can create with your hands.”

The WCMA Christmas Market began in 2021 as the world was mired in a pandemic. Since then, it has quickly become one of the more popular seasonal events in Wellington County.

“Sometimes they can’t go to larger Christmas markets in Orangeville, Grey and Bruce counties, or Simcoe, so this is a nice, comfortable location for businesses to come,” said Clarke.

Applications are now open and interested vendors have until Aug. 8 to apply.

The 2023 WCMA Christmas Market takes place Dec. 1 and 2 at the museum at 0536 Wellington Rd. 18 between Elora and Fergus. For more information about the market and those interested in applying as a vendor can go to the Wellington County Museum and Archives’ website.

 

Guelph NewsEventsLocal businessesChristmas MarketVendorsapplicationWellington County Museum and Archives
