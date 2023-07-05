Menu

Crime

Body found on North Okanagan forest service road; man’s death deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 3:31 pm
A photograph of Miguel Suzor, whose body was found on a North Okanagan forest service road on July 2, 2023. View image in full screen
A photograph of Miguel Suzor, whose body was found on a North Okanagan forest service road on July 2, 2023. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP
The body of a 30-year-old man was found on a North Okanagan road this week, with police calling it a suspicious death.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the body, since identified as Miguel Suzor, was discovered on July 2 on a forest service road that’s used to access Proctor Lake.

“Investigators have deemed the death suspicious,” said Vernon police, adding the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s help, urging anyone who knows anything or has video taken along the Silver Star Road and Rogers Road area on that day to call police at 1-877-987-8477.

“Further, if anybody has information regarding Suzor’s whereabouts or actions during July 1-2, 2023, please contact investigators,” said the RCMP.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and investigators do not currently know the circumstances that led to Suzor’s death. The preliminary investigation has not identified any suggestion of risk to the public.”

