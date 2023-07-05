Saskatoon Heritage Society offers walking tours to highlight history

Send this page to someone via email

Walking tours are being offered around Saskatoon to showcase pieces of history.

The Saskatoon Heritage Society is offering the tours, and local historian Dianne Wilson spoke about one of the tours in Old Nutana.

She said the Marr Residence, which was built in 1884, was used as a field hospital the next year due to the North-West Rebellion.

“When hostilities broke out at Fish Creek this was one of three buildings that was designated as a field hospital to treat the wounded,” Wilson said.

While the Marr Residence is one of the oldest buildings in the city, the Trounce House is dubbed the oldest, built in 1883.

“Harry and Bessie Trounce arrived in Saskatoon from the south of England and rented it, and eventually bought it for $416, the first real estate transaction in Saskatoon.”

The tour will be on July 23 at 2 p.m., and residents can register for the tours by contacting the Saskatoon Heritage Society.

Other tours listed on the society’s website include: