Survey shows Wellington County residents satisfied, optimistic for future

The County of Wellington in southwestern Ontario has released the results of its 2023 satisfaction survey.

It was conducted by the marketing and research firm Ipsos for the County. They surveyed a random sample of residents and asked them about their experiences living in Wellington County, as well as their familiarity with local government and attitudes towards programs and services being offered.

In a news release from the County, the survey revealed that the overall level of satisfaction was high, and that residents are optimistic about the County’s future.

The survey also suggested the quality of life in the region is a major highlight for residents. Respondents were very familiar with County council and gave high approval ratings.

When it comes to issues that are important to residents, road maintenance was number one at 23 per cent followed by housing at 21 per cent and growth/development and taxation/spending, tied at 14 per cent.

Among those surveyed, 97 per cent said the County is a safe place to live and 78 per cent said the County is doing a good job of protecting the environment.

The survey was conducted between April 25 and May 31. More information on the survey can be found on the County of Wellington’s website.