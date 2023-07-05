Temperatures expected to soar, heat warnings issued for 3 B.C. regions

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures are expected to reach 35 C in the Fraser Canyon Wednesday. The soaring forecast has prompted a heat warning by Environment Canada for the area.

“It will be hot for several days ahead. Temperatures are five to nine degrees above average for early July on most of the B.C. coast,” said Mark Madryga, Global BC’s chief meteorologist.

“Southern Okanagan especially, but all areas of the southern Interior (will have) hot weather for quite a while, with 36 to 37 degrees in Oliver for the weekend.”

A map showing weather alert areas for B.C., Wednesday.

B.C. government to provide air conditioners for some at-risk individuals

Two other regions are also under heat warnings Wednesday — the North Coast, including the inland area and Kitimat, and the Fort Nelson region in northeastern B.C. Both areas are expected to be around 30 C for much of the day.

It will be a hot day in the Lower Mainland as well, with temperatures forecast to be around 30 C, but no heat warning had been issued as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the heat, much of Vancouver Island, B.C.’s South Coast, the North Coast, and some of the Interior are at an extreme wildfire risk level. Lightning is possible for the Manning Park area and Princeton on Wednesday.

The hot weather is expected to last until next week, according to Environment Canada.

Activists rally over heat dome recommendations

The B.C. government has offered a number of tips for community members stuck in hot areas.

The province urges everyone to take serious precautions and to make sure those who are at the most risk are being taken care of. Those include:

seniors aged 65 years or older

people who live alone

people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease

people with mental illness such as schizophrenia, depression, or anxiety

people with substance use disorders

people who are marginally housed

people who work in hot conditions

people who are pregnant

infants and young children

people with limited mobility

More information can be read online at a B.C. government webpage.