Guelph police locate SUV reported stolen in Acton

The Guelph Police Service is investigating after a stolen vehicle was recovered in the city.

An Acton woman contacted police around 7 a.m. Wednesday to report that her 2018 Dodge Durango SUV had been stolen overnight. Investigators say she was able to track her vehicle, which ended up in Guelph.

Officers located the SUV in a parking lot near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive.

Investigators say there were chunks of grass stuck in the undercarriage indicating that it had been driven off road. Officers also noticed two seats inside were removed and were nowhere to be found.

Investigators continue to look for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7192 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.