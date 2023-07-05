Edmonton Oilers sign goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to 1-year deal

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Oilers padded their goaltending ranks by signing 22-year-old Olivier Rodrigue on Tuesday to a one-year, two-way NHL contract with an average annual value of US$775,000.

The six-foot-one, 175-pound Rodrigue appeared in 29 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors during the 2022-23 season, posting a 14-14-1 record, 2.77 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Olivier Rodrigue (35) makes the save on Brendan Perlini (42) during training camp in Edmonton on Friday September 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Originally selected by the Oilers in 2018, the second-round pick (62nd overall) has appeared in 53 career AHL games, accumulating a 2.89 goals against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout.

The Chicoutimi, Que., native has also played in 15 ECHL games, notching a 3.57 goals against average and .907 save percentage.