Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 5

Prof. Sylvain Charlebois discusses food inflation, preparing for summer road trips, and a walking tour of old Nutana.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Pace of food inflation expected to slow: Sylvain Charlebois

Food inflation continues to eat away at household budgets, but there are signs the rate is dropping in Saskatchewan.

Prof. Sylvain Charlebois expects food prices will continue to rise, but at a much slower rate than over the past year.

Charlebois also looks at an idea being floated by the federal government to remove best-before dates from grocery store products in this interview with Chris Carr.

Summer road trip tips and insights from CAA Saskatchewan

It’s the time of year when many are loading up their vehicle and heading out on a summer road trip.

Planning ahead and ensuring the vehicle is road ready for the summer can go a long way toward a smoother vacation.

Christine Niemczyk from CAA Saskatchewan has tips and insights for those heading out on the road in the coming weeks.

Old Nutana walking tour a peek into Saskatoon’s history

A series of walking tours is providing an opportunity to learn more about the history of Saskatoon.

One of the walking tours from the Saskatoon Heritage Society explores old Nutana.

Local historian Diane Wilson joins Chris Carr for a look at the significance of some of the buildings on the tour.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 5

Warmer days ahead — Emily-May Simmonds has your Wednesday, July 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

