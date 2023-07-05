Menu

Canada

2 people killed in motorcycle crash between Lytton and Spences Bridge: RCMP

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 12:17 am
Lytton and Spences Bridge View image in full screen
Two people on a motorcycle were killed Tuesday evening along Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge. RCMP say the motorcycle may have crossed the centre line and hit an SUV. Google Maps
Two people on a motorcycle were killed Tuesday evening along Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge, according to police.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Both occupants of the motorcycle suffered significant injuries and bystanders were reportedly providing first aid, Staff Sergeant Kris Clark said in a release.

“Tragically, both occupants have since been pronounced deceased.”

Mounties say it’s still too early to determine an exact cause of the crash but early indications suggest the motorcycle may have crossed the centre line where it hit the SUV.

Highway 1 is down to a single lane with intermittent closures of the second lane expected while the investigation continues.

More to come.

