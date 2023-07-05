2 people killed in motorcycle crash between Lytton and Spences Bridge: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people on a motorcycle were killed Tuesday evening along Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge, according to police.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Both occupants of the motorcycle suffered significant injuries and bystanders were reportedly providing first aid, Staff Sergeant Kris Clark said in a release.

“Tragically, both occupants have since been pronounced deceased.”

Mounties say it’s still too early to determine an exact cause of the crash but early indications suggest the motorcycle may have crossed the centre line where it hit the SUV.

Highway 1 is down to a single lane with intermittent closures of the second lane expected while the investigation continues.

2:01 ICBC cuts length of time for a road test for some licences

More to come.