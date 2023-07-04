Menu

Canada

Hampstead pool users feel ‘humiliated’ by sharp increase in rates

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 4:53 pm
Dark skies over Hampstead's public pool on Tuesday July 4th, 2023. View image in full screen
Dark skies over Hampstead's public pool on Tuesday July 4th, 2023. Gloria Henriquez / Global News
During the hot summer months, many run to the nearest pool to cool down — but some people who use the Hampstead pool can no longer do that.

Prices to access the facilities have gone up so high, some are accusing the town of pricing them out to exclude them.

Arlene Havrot-Landry is one of them. She and her family have made many memories at the Hampstead pool over the years.

Her son even became a lifeguard at the pool during the pandemic. They like it so much, they commute from the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

“It’s been community, a gathering place. It’s a safe place, it’s a place where you can learn to swim and have endless fun,” Havrot-Landry said.

But the fun died when the price of day passes to access the pool suddenly skyrocketed.

“What I felt was the sting of humiliation, because I knew this was not about needing to raise rates to create more money for the pool,” Havrot-Landry said.

Day passes are now $15 for each resident of Hampstead, child or adult, and $25 for non-residents.

Last year, it cost adult residents $6 to get in and $4 for children. Non-residents paid $8 per adult and $5 per child.

“Oh wow, that’s a lot. That’s a lot more,” said Alyssa Obdosantos, who was walking her dog in the park next to the pool.

Robert Miller, a Hampstead resident, said he was surprised by the increase of his annual membership. “I paid it anyways because I like to swim outdoors in the summer,” Miller said.

Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi says the increase was a long-overdue price adjustment and was made after receiving feedback from Hampstead residents.

He says the pool’s popularity resulted in issues such as disputes over access and hygiene concerns.

In a statement to Global News, Levi wrote in part: “Hampstead is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where individuals, regardless of their residency status, can actively contribute to the betterment of our community.”

Havrot-Landry says she understands prices need to be adjusted but the mayor’s words still don’t make her feel welcome.

“If you want to consider Hampstead as a welcoming community … you have to treat its visitors with the same respect. Lower the rates,” Havrot-Landry says.

Montreal weatherHampsteadMontreal HeatPublic PoolsJeremy LeviTown of HampsteadHampstead PoolHampstead Pool RatesHampstead residents
