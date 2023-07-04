Menu

Education

New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate to review changes to LGBTQ policy in schools

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 2:29 pm
Political fallout continues in N.B. over Policy 713 controversy
There continues to be a strong political reaction in the aftermath of the New Brunswick government’s changes to Policy 713 – even within the ruling Progressive Conservatives. Some in the party continue to call for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs. But as Silas Brown reports, the process laid out in the party’s constitution sets a high bar for removing a leader – Jun 20, 2023
New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate has called for written submissions from the public as he reviews the changes made to the province’s policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Kelly Lamrock’s office said in a news release that the review follows a motion adopted in the legislature on June 15 asking the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate to consult relevant stakeholders on the changes made to Policy 713.

Discussion around Policy 713 with Pride in Education

The New Brunswick government made three changes to the policy, one of which makes it no longer mandatory for teachers to use preferred names or pronouns for students under 16 without parental consent.

Lamrock’s office says it will consider whether the policy conforms with federal and provincial human rights codes, with constitutional principles under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and with international treaties to which Canada is a signatory.

The news release says the review will include meetings with legal experts, members of the legislative assembly, high school students and recent graduates and experts in child development and education.

The results of the consultation will be given to the Speaker by Aug. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

