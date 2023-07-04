Calgary widower raising Angela McKenzie’s children dies suddenly

See more sharing options

There’s been a heartbreaking development for a Calgary family already experiencing immense grief and tragedy.

Global News has learned the fiancé of Angela Mckenzie has passed away.

Jeff Poirier was engaged to Mckenzie when she was killed on May 10, 2022.

View image in full screen Poirier with McKenzie’s children Arianna and Caera. Jill Croteau/Global News

The 40-year-old mother of five was driving home in her minivan when she was hit by a man police believe was driving a stolen vehicle.

View image in full screen Angela McKenzie, a single mother of five. Supplied by family

Investigators suspect Talal Amer was firing his gun at a different target and during the high-speed chaos, crashed into Mckenzie’s vehicle.

She left behind five children between the ages of nine and 18.

Poirier, along with Mckenzie’s mother Sylvia, were raising the children together.

But the 41-year-old stepfather died over the weekend.

It’s believed he may have suffered some kind of medical episode. Calgary police said his death is not criminal and isn’t considered suspicious.