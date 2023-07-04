Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary widower raising Angela McKenzie’s children dies suddenly

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 2:54 pm
Angela McKenzie and Jeff Poirier. View image in full screen
Angela McKenzie and Jeff Poirier. Courtesy: Family
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s been a heartbreaking development for a Calgary family already experiencing immense grief and tragedy.

Global News has learned the fiancé of Angela Mckenzie has passed away.

Jeff Poirier was engaged to Mckenzie when she was killed on May 10, 2022.

Poirier with McKenzie’s children Arianna and Caera. View image in full screen
Poirier with McKenzie’s children Arianna and Caera. Jill Croteau/Global News

The 40-year-old mother of five was driving home in her minivan when she was hit by a man police believe was driving a stolen vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement
Angela McKenzie, a single mother of five. View image in full screen
Angela McKenzie, a single mother of five. Supplied by family

Investigators suspect Talal Amer was firing his gun at a different target and during the high-speed chaos, crashed into Mckenzie’s vehicle.

She left behind five children between the ages of nine and 18.

Poirier, along with Mckenzie’s mother Sylvia, were raising the children together.

But the 41-year-old stepfather died over the weekend.

It’s believed he may have suffered some kind of medical episode. Calgary police said his death is not criminal and isn’t considered suspicious.

Click to play video: '‘It’s a total new beginning’: Family of Angela McKenzie navigate life after innocent mom of 5 died in crash'
‘It’s a total new beginning’: Family of Angela McKenzie navigate life after innocent mom of 5 died in crash
Related News
CrashChildrenDeathMotherCalgary DeathorphanAngela McKenziecalgary familyTalal AMERFive ChildrenJeff Poirier
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content