Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 injured as part of tree falls onto Kelowna park bench

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 2:27 pm
A photo of the tree-covered bench at Kinsmen Park in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A photo of the tree-covered bench at Kinsmen Park in Kelowna. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Part of a tree crashed down at a waterfront park in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday afternoon, injuring two people.

The incident happened at Kinsmen Park on Abbott Street and involved a multi-trunk tree, with one of its trunks suddenly breaking at ground level.

After paramedics rushed to the scene, police say two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A view of the tree at Kinsmen Park in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A view of the tree at Kinsmen Park in Kelowna. Global News

Officials later cordoned off the area with yellow tape.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to B.C. Emergency Health Services for more information.

Click to play video: 'Fire mitigation helps prevent wildfire spread'
Fire mitigation helps prevent wildfire spread
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorKinsmen Parktree falls Kinsmen Parktree trunk breaks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content