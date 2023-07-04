2 injured as part of tree falls onto Kelowna park bench

Part of a tree crashed down at a waterfront park in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday afternoon, injuring two people.
The incident happened at Kinsmen Park on Abbott Street and involved a multi-trunk tree, with one of its trunks suddenly breaking at ground level.
After paramedics rushed to the scene, police say two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officials later cordoned off the area with yellow tape.
Global News has reached out to B.C. Emergency Health Services for more information.
