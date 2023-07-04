Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged after woman, 72, dies following assault in Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 1:47 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after an elderly woman died following an assault in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on June 24 at around 11:20 p.m., officers were called to a home in the Bermuda Court area for reports of an argument.

Officers said a 72-year-old woman was found with “significant injuries.”

Police said on July 1, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

She has been identified as 72-year-old Linda Carter.

Officers said a 37-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged with second degree murder and was held for a bail hearing.

In an email to Global News, police confirmed the accused is the victim’s son.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the victim and suspect are known to one another and that there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

