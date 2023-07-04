Raptors name Rajakovic’s new coaching staff

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors named eight assistants to new head coach Darko Rajakovic’s staff on Tuesday.

Pat Delany, Jama Mahlalela, James Wade and assistant coach Jim Sann will be on Toronto’s front bench.

Mike Batiste, Vin Bhavnani, Drew Jones and Ivo Simovic will be on the back bench.

Sann is returning for his eighth season with the Raptors.

Rajakovic was named Toronto’s head coach on June 13, the 10th in the team’s history.

He says his coaching staff reflect the team he wants to see on the court “high character, high energy, and high creativity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.