Nova Scotia Power plans to produce electricity with fuel oil until 2050 instead of with coal

Nova Scotia’s power utility plans to convert a coal-burning electricity station in Cape Breton to burn heavy fuel oil once federal regulations phase out coal entirely in 2030.

Documents filed by Nova Scotia Power show three of four coal-fired units at the Lingan Generating Station will be converted to heavy fuel oil in 2030 and are scheduled to operate until 2050.

David Pickles, chief operating officer of the privately owned utility, recently told the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board that the company is required to stop burning coal by 2030.

Review board member Jennifer Nicholson said she was surprised that coal would be replaced by heavy fuel oil, because both sources of energy have comparable emissions.

Pickles said it would be less expensive to produce electricity with oil than to replace its coal-burning generating station.

The document notes that the retirement date of the Lingan station is subject to financial constraints, load forecasts and other considerations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.