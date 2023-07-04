11 Kitchener Rangers take part in NHL developmental camps

Send this page to someone via email

Close to a dozen Kitchener Rangers will be taking part in NHL development camps over the first couple of weeks of July, including the three who were selected in last week’s NHL entry draft.

The Seattle Kraken picked Carson Rehkopf in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft last Thursday, while the Vancouver Canucks took Hunter Brzustewicz one round later. Matthew Andonovski was also picked by the Ottawa Senators.

All three are headed to camps, while eight other players who suited up for the Rangers last season will join them.

Six of the eight are players who were drafted by NHL clubs in recent years, including Francesco Arcuri (Dallas Stars), Tomas Hamara (Ottawa), Filip Mesar (Montreal Canadiens), Francesco Pinelli (Los Angeles Kings), Roman Schmidt (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Danny Zhilkin (Winnipeg Jets).

Mitchell Martin will be headed to the Senators camp as a free agent invitee and Matthew Sop will suit up for the Toronto Maple Leafs camp as a free agent as well.

The NHL teams will hold four- or five-day mini-camps between July 1 and July 10.