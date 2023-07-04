Kingston principal decries ‘hateful vandalism’ after LGBTQ2 flag stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking the public for information about the theft of a Pride flag at a Kingston high school.

On Friday, police released information about the theft of an LGBTQ2 flag at La Salle Intermediate & Secondary School. Police said an unknown person cut the flag down between the evening of June 1 and the morning of June 2.

In a statement sent out following the incident, Brent Pickering, the school’s principal, called the theft an act of “hateful vandalism,” and said the school board and the school condemned the “disrespectful act of theft.”

“While La Salle is celebrating Pride month with the board and community, we have had our Pride flag torn off the pole at the school,” Pickering said.

He said the school filed a police report after reviewing security footage, which showed the flag being “deliberately removed.”

He added that the school flies the flag to make its LGBTQ2 students feel like they belong and that they are safe at the school.

“We will continue to encourage students and staff alike to value and show respect for diversity in the school and the wider society.”

Kingston police have asked anyone with information about the theft to contact them.