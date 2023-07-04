Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston principal decries ‘hateful vandalism’ after LGBTQ2 flag stolen

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 11:53 am
A Pride flag was stolen from a Kingston high school in early June, according to police. View image in full screen
A Pride flag was stolen from a Kingston high school in early June, according to police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are asking the public for information about the theft of a Pride flag at a Kingston high school.

On Friday, police released information about the theft of an LGBTQ2 flag at La Salle Intermediate & Secondary School. Police said an unknown person cut the flag down between the evening of June 1 and the morning of June 2.

In a statement sent out following the incident, Brent Pickering, the school’s principal, called the theft an act of “hateful vandalism,” and said the school board and the school condemned the “disrespectful act of theft.”

“While La Salle is celebrating Pride month with the board and community, we have had our Pride flag torn off the pole at the school,” Pickering said.

He said the school filed a police report after reviewing security footage, which showed the flag being “deliberately removed.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He added that the school flies the flag to make its LGBTQ2 students feel like they belong and that they are safe at the school.

“We will continue to encourage students and staff alike to value and show respect for diversity in the school and the wider society.”

Kingston police have asked anyone with information about the theft to contact them.

More on Crime
CrimeLGBTQLGBTQ2Pride Flagkingston high schoolAnti-LGBTQ+ discriminationflag stolenKingston flag stolenKingston high school pride flag
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content