Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 4

Clean fuel regulation impact, dealing with household financial pressures, and the benefits of a travel advisor for business travel.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The impact of the clean fuel regulation on Saskatchewan

People across the country can expect to pay more to fill up at the pumps as the federal government’s second price on carbon kicked in on Canada Day.

The clean fuel regulation is part of a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Franco Terrazzano with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation looks at what it means for Saskatchewan and the impact on the pocketbook for people in the province.

Higher prices changing spending habits: BDO Debt Solutions

Affordability is a big issue for many households in Saskatchewan.

After more than a year of dealing with elevated costs, many people say they are cutting back and paying closer attention to their budget.

Jennifer McCracken, a senior vice-president with BDO Debt Solutions, looks at some coping strategies as people try to deal with financial pressures.

Benefits of a travel advisor for corporate and business travellers

Travel is back in a big way after the peak of the pandemic as pent-up demand has turned into busy airports and booked flights.

While it was a bit slower to resume compared with vacation travel, business travel numbers are starting to meet and exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Jamie Milton from Uniglobe Carefree Travel looks at how a travel advisor can benefit business and corporate travellers and help save costs.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 4

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 4.