51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ajax crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash at an intersection in Ajax Monday evening.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 8 p.m. to Taunton Road East and Audley Road North after a two-vehicle crash.

Police said a motorcycle was travelling east on Taunton Road when a westbound Honda Civic made a left turn to travel south and went into the path of the motorcycle.

Witnesses said both vehicles entered the intersection on a green light, police added.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Ajax, died at the scene.

The driver of the Civic stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.