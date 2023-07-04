Wellington County adopts strategic action plan

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County is going ahead with its strategic action plan.

The plan called “Proudly Moving Forward Together” was adopted by council at last Thursday’s meeting. It outlines the direction the county will take during the remaining term of council.

In a news release, the county said the strategic action plan is a true reflection of how the county works in an environment that promotes openness, trust, and collaboration.

It is an update to the 2019-2022 strategic plan and outlines four priority sectors:

continue working to ensure all county residents have a safe place to call home

help manage expectations of communities that are poised to grow

ensure long-term financial sustainability to allow for the continued delivery of the highest quality service

focus on people as the main driving force behind Wellington County.

Each sector will have its own strategic actions.

Story continues below advertisement

More about the county’s strategic action plan can be found on the County of Wellington’s website.