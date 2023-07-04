Special weather statement: Heat warnings issued for much of Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Special weather statements with heat warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Wednesday and Thursday in several regions of Quebec.

The federal agency explains that a quasi-stationary high-pressure system hovering over the province will allow a warm and humid air mass to settle in over the next few days.

The combined temperature and humidity values ​​will give a humidex expected to reach over 40 in some areas.

Wednesday will be a very hot and humid day with humidex values ​​expected to surpass 30.

The heat will persist on Thursday with similar sweltering temperatures.

In addition, the nights will remain uncomfortable with minimum temperatures around 20 C.

The regions that will feel the heat are Montreal, Gatineau, Maniwaki, Lachute, the Laurentians up to Mont-Tremblant, Témiscamingue, Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville and Quebec.

The phenomenon will be present in other regions, but with a little less intensity.

This will be the case in Val-d’Or, Matagami, La Tuque, Saguenay and even in the James Bay region.

Meanwhile, due to the smoke from the forest fires, smog or poor air quality advisories remain in effect in some cities in northwestern Quebec.

Nevertheless, conditions will improve on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.