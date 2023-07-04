Menu

Health

Booze on the beach? Kelowna has three waterfront spots to imbibe

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 9:39 am
Click to play video: 'Three Kelowna parks to allow alcohol consumption starting Tuesday'
Three Kelowna parks to allow alcohol consumption starting Tuesday
Summertime in Kelowna just got a little more fun for those of legal drinking age who enjoy an outdoor beverage. Three parks have been given the green light to allow alcohol consumption for the first time ever. As Jayden Wasney reports, the pilot project kicks off on Tuesday but there are still rules that need to be followed.
Starting at lunch hour, sipping a spiked beverage on three Kelowna beaches will be just fine.

Booze on the beach will be allowed from July 4 to Oct. 6 from noon until 9 p.m., as per a council-approved pilot project.

The city isn’t breaking new ground by letting visitors to  Waterfront ParkKinsmen Park and Boyce Gyro Park sip a cool one. It’s following in the footsteps of  Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Delta and Port Moody and, closest to home, Penticton.

Click to play video: '‘Booze on the beach’ now permanent in Penticton'
‘Booze on the beach’ now permanent in Penticton

Penticton’s boozy beaches are something local police, who will be monitoring the situation closely, are well aware of.

“When Penticton did it last year, that created problems for us because…. people just assumed it was like an Okanagan type thing,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

“So last year, we had to deal with a lot of people who didn’t know the difference between the two city’s rules.”

Now that the rules have changed, Della-Paolera isn’t sure how it will play out.

“The success they’ve had in other jurisdictions has proven that they’re going to continue with this,” he said. “Where this is the first time for us, so we’ll have to see how it plays out. Potentially it could be more work but if everybody’s respectful and follows the rules, it should be OK.”

Click to play video: 'Breweries for it, but IHA against booze on beach project in Penticton'
Breweries for it, but IHA against booze on beach project in Penticton

Area residents think it should be OK, too.

“I think it’s a great thing. My husband and In were in Europe a few years back, and we thought it was lovely how after work people would go down to the park, have a beer, and enjoy a conversation and the great outdoors,” Karen Rogers said.

“I think they should allow it here, and I think sometimes when you loosen guidelines, then people don’t take advantage of it.”

Another area resident, Randy Rohrick, said he can’t see how it would hurt.

“I think the key is that it’s monitored,” he said. “There’s a big difference between someone having one or two beers and a group of people getting together for a party.”

Artem Biziaev was a bit less reserved with his review.

“Man it’s about time,” he said. “As long as people aren’t getting ripped in public, then that’s sick.”

 

OkanaganKinsmen ParkWaterfront ParkBooze on the beachBoyce-Gyro Parkalcohol permitted on kelowna parksbooze on the beach kelowna
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

