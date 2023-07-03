Winnipeg Jets sign Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, acquire Artemi Kniazev

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have made a pair of player additions as a follow up to the July 1st signings of Vlad Namestnikov, Laurent Brossoit, Collin Delia, and Jeffrey Viel.

The Jets have signed free agent LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year contract with an average annual cost of $US 775K. The contract is a two-way deal for the 2023-24 season that, according to PuckPedia, will pay the Stockholm native $US 225K in the minors. The contract reverts to a one-way contract for 2024-25.

Winnipeg has also acquired defenseman Artemi Kniazev from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the rights to blue-liner Leon Gawanke who signed a multi year deal with Adler Mannheim in Germany back in May.

The Jets claimed Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers from Washington just prior to the start of last season on October 10/22. The swift skating 6-1 and 189 pound forward scored six goals and added eight assists for 14 points in 50 games for Winnipeg.

Kniazev is a 5-11 and 178 pound left shot defenseman, selected by San Jose in the second round (48th overall) of the 2019 NHL entry draft while he was playing for Chicoutimi of the QMJHL.

The 22 year old from Kazan, Russia has spent almost all of his first two years of professional hockey in North America playing for the American Hockey League San Jose Barracuda, scoring five goals and adding 23 assists for 28 points in 121 AHL games.