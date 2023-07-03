Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. port strike enters day 3 after negotiations fail to reach weekend deal

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Pressure mounts on federal government as B.C. port strike enters 2nd day'
Pressure mounts on federal government as B.C. port strike enters 2nd day
More than 7,000 port workers in B.C. continued their strike for a second day on Sunday, threatening Canada’s supply chain. Pressure is mounting on the federal government to be more assertive in putting an end to the strike. David Akin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Talks to end the B.C. port strike resumed Monday after a 33-hour negotiation period failed to result in a deal this past weekend.

Around 7,500 workers from the ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert and Vancouver Island, are on the picket lines for the first time in three decades.

The International Longshore Workers Union president Rob Ashton told Global News that he is growing frustrated with the delays.

“When all Canadians were asked to stay home and stay safe — our people had to go to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week in unsafe conditions,” he said Sunday.

“Longshore workers stepped up in this historic time. Our employers gorged themselves on record profits. Now, they seem to have forgotten the sacrifices our people made. (Sunday) they refused to acknowledge those great efforts by our members.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Day two of strike by port workers'
Day two of strike by port workers

However, some industries directly impacted by the port strike believe federal intervention is needed as a continued strike could have dire consequences on the Canadian economy in the long term.

Trending Now

“People often don’t realize how important manufacturing is to our economy,” Andrew Wynn-Willimas with the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters said Sunday. “Even the western provinces tend to think of us as resource provinces but we have significant manufacturing capability.

“We ship particularly from British Columbia a ton of goods to Asia. About 40 per cent of our exports do not go to the U.S. like the rest of Canada so getting that port back online is a critical issue for a really important sector of our economy.”

More to come…

More on Money
Port Of VancouverPortbc port strikePort strike VancouverBC port workers strikeBC port strike 2023BC port strike day 3BC port strike dealBC port strike latestBC port strike updatePort strike Prince RupertPort Strike Vancouver Island
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content