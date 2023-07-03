Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dies, driver faces impaired charge after Toronto crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 1:27 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto have arrested and charged a man after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Toronto early on Monday morning.

Toronto police said a red Ford F150 was driving north on Morningside Avenue around 12:15 a.m. near Morningside Trail when it struck a pedestrian.

Police said the 38-year-old pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene, while the driver of the car waited for police to arrive. He was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death, according to police.

The 27-year-old driver was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSToronto CollisionToronto Pedestrian StruckMorningside AvenueMorningside Trail
