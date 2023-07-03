Pedestrian dies, driver faces impaired charge after Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have arrested and charged a man after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Toronto early on Monday morning.

Toronto police said a red Ford F150 was driving north on Morningside Avenue around 12:15 a.m. near Morningside Trail when it struck a pedestrian.

Police said the 38-year-old pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene, while the driver of the car waited for police to arrive. He was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death, according to police.

The 27-year-old driver was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.