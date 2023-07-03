Menu

Crime

RCMP search for suspect in Sandy Bay, Man. homicide

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 12:12 pm
RCMP are looking for Fantasia Prince, 26, in connection with a homicide on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking for Fantasia Prince, 26, in connection with a homicide on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation. RCMP handout
Manitoba RCMP have obtained an arrest warrant for a woman in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation last Thursday.

Fantasia Prince, 26, is wanted for second-degree murder and other outstanding charges before the courts.

On the afternoon of June 29 Manitoba First Nation Police Service went to a residence in Sandy Bay to tend to an injured woman when they found the victim dead in the home, RCMP reported on June 30.

Mounties say Prince could be armed and should not be approached.

Police are asking anyone with information about Fantasia’s whereabouts to call the Manitoba First Nation Police Service at  204-843-7700 or the Amaranth RCMP at 204-843-2691.

Click to play video: 'Homicide suspects arrested in Sandy Bay, Swan River'
Homicide suspects arrested in Sandy Bay, Swan River
