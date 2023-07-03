Menu

Entertainment

Why is Vietnam banning the new Barbie movie?

By Phuong Nguyen Reuters
Posted July 3, 2023 12:00 pm
TMS Daytime Exclusive: Simu Liu on new ‘Barbie’ film and his Canadian roots
In a daytime exclusive, friend of The Morning Show Simu Liu reflects on his childhood growing up in Canada and updates viewers on his upcoming and highly anticipated ‘Barbie movie’ – May 1, 2023
Vietnam has banned Warner Bros’ highly-anticipated film “Barbie” from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows China’s unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday.

The U-shaped “nine-dash line” is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam considers its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

“Barbie” is the latest movie to be banned in Vietnam for depicting China’s controversial nine-dash line, which was repudiated in an international arbitration ruling by a court in The Hague in 2016. China refuses to recognize the ruling.

In 2019 the Vietnamese government pulled DreamWorks’ animated film “Abominable” and last year it banned Sony’s action movie “Unchartered” for the same reason. Netflix also removed an Australian spy drama “Pine Gap” in 2021.

“Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was originally slated to open in Vietnam on July 21, the same date as in the United States, according to state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.

“We do not grant license for the American movie ‘Barbie’ to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line,” the paper reported, citing Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films.

Trending Now

Warner Bros did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vietnam and China have long had overlapping territorial claims to a potentially energy-rich stretch in the South China Sea..

The Southeast Asian country has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of violating its sovereignty.

© 2023 Reuters

