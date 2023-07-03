Man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Toronto stairwell: police

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found in a Toronto stairwell with a gunshot wound on Sunday night.

Toronto police said officers and paramedics were called to an incident around Kipling Avenue and Albion Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A man was found in the stairwell of a building suffering from a gunshot wound, police said, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released, and police said on Monday morning there were no updates they could provide.

The investigation is being led by Toronto police’s homicide unit.