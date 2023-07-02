Kelowna RCMP says Canada Day crowd was ‘well behaved’

Send this page to someone via email

As thousands descended on Kelowna’s downtown to take in Canada’s 156th birthday celebration on Saturday, Kelowna RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera describes the crowd as ‘well behaved.’

“There were no real massive concerns, everything kind of went as smooth as it could have gone,”

“It was a pretty tame night in my opinion.”

Several arrests were made, but Constable Della-Paolera says that’s not out of the ordinary for a crowd of that size.

“We made multiple arrests, but it was mostly causing disturbance, people that were too intoxicated to be down there any longer, and a lot of youth were turned over to their parents but that’s not unusual for a big crowd and that’s the nature of that unfrequently,” said Della-Paolera. “We also had one assault-fight that investigators will look into today.”

60,000 people were expected to come to Kelowna’s downtown core for the festivities – and police prepared well ahead of time by adding additional support both on the ground and on the lake.

“I think the large presence of the RCMP really helped us, and people really appreciated us being there – it was a good crowd.”

“We had over 40 additional officers here for the weekend.”

Just before 8 p.m., as hundreds enjoyed live music at Kelowna’s Island Stage near Tugboat Beach, Festivals Kelowna announced that the fireworks show had been cancelled, but no formal announcement was made on social media by either Festivals Kelowna or the city, causing confusion for some.

“It was the city’s decision to cancel the fireworks, and we were all kind of expecting it with the weather and the fire on Knox Mountain didn’t exactly help,” said Della-Paolera. “We just decided that the best thing we could do as police officers, was go around and talk to people –spread the word.”

Despite being the bearers of bad news, Della-Paolera said the crowd was very understanding given the situation.

“Nobody was giving us pushback or got angry with us. The fire in a way helped us because people realized how volatile it was,” said Della-Paolera.” “I’ve been in situations where it goes the complete opposite way, but everybody was just having a good time.”

Global News reached out to the City of Kelowna and Festivals Kelowna, but they did not get back to us in time for publication.